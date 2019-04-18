Wounded soldier dies in Yerevan hospital
YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of Armenia’s defense ministry Narek Safaryan, who received a gunshot wound, has died in hospital on April 18, at 11:35, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.
The contractual soldier has been admitted to hospital earlier today.
Criminal case has been filed over the incident.
Investigation continues to clarify all the details of the incident.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 13:07 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for passenger vehicles
- 12:54 President of Artsakh receives delegation led by chairman of Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee
- 12:39 Wanted ex-official’s home, office raided by NSS agents – unconfirmed report
- 12:36 Wounded soldier dies in Yerevan hospital
- 12:01 EU to create single information platform to facilitate export procedures for Armenian businesses
- 11:54 Military serviceman shot, wounded in Yerevan
- 11:31 Gunmen ambush passenger bus in Pakistan, killing 14
- 11:25 U.S. Congressmen pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial
- 10:50 Armenian FM holds high-level discussion at French Institute of International Relations
- 10:38 Opposition’s motion seeking dismissal of finance minister voted down in parliament
- 10:35 Riyadh to host G20 summit in 2020
- 10:26 Cabinet composition bill passes first hearing with 71/40 votes
- 10:08 Three-day mourning declared in Portugal’s island of Madeira following tourist bus crash
- 10:04 North Korea test fires new tactical guided weapon
- 10:00 Parliament’s session continues – LIVE
- 09:18 European Stocks - 17-04-19
- 09:18 US stocks down - 17-04-19
- 09:17 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-04-19
- 09:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 17-04-19
- 09:16 Oil Prices Down - 17-04-19
- 04.17-21:16 PM Pashinyan thinks heads of communities where there are protests should resign and again participate in elections
- 04.17-20:37 President of the parliament, U.S. congressmen discuss broad scope of cooperation issues
- 04.17-20:36 PM Pashinyan proposes parliamentary opposition to nominate candidates for positions at SCPEC and PSRC
- 04.17-19:04 NK conflict should be settled with full participation of Artsakh in negotiations – President Bako Sahakyan
- 04.17-17:56 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-04-19
- 04.17-17:55 Asian Stocks - 17-04-19
- 04.17-17:16 Yerevan court launches proceedings over retired general Manvel Grigoryan’s case
- 04.17-16:55 PM rules out political persecutions against news media
- 04.17-16:50 U.S. Congressional delegation meets Garegin II in Etchmiatsin
- 04.17-16:42 Kim Kardashian attends opening of UCLA center named after her late father
- 04.17-16:11 Armenian President hosts TV star Garik Martirosyan
- 04.17-15:48 President Sarkissian meets with director of A.I. Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory Foundation
- 04.17-15:37 Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan elected CSTO PA political affairs, int’l cooperation committee chair
- 04.17-15:34 Ucom launches iPhone upgrade offer
- 04.17-15:19 The soft side of a mighty colossus: Two-time heavyweight European Weightlifting champ Simon Martirosyan donates toys for Aleppo children
13:33, 04.13.2019
Viewed 1886 times Armenia’s herculean Simon Martirosyan wins European Weightlifting Championship heavyweight crown SECOND time
14:41, 04.13.2019
Viewed 1738 times Armenia becomes first country to join St. Jude Global Alliance for fighting cancer
18:20, 04.11.2019
Viewed 1729 times Maria Zakharova responds to proposals of President of “Free motherland” party of Artsakh
15:17, 04.12.2019
Viewed 1653 times Armenia and United States discuss possibilities of enhancing cooperation
17:17, 04.12.2019
Viewed 1584 times Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte teams with Armenia Tree Project to plant Memorial Forest for 30th anniversary of Baku atrocities