Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Wounded soldier dies in Yerevan hospital


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of Armenia’s defense ministry Narek Safaryan, who received a gunshot wound, has died in hospital on April 18, at 11:35, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

The contractual soldier has been admitted to hospital earlier today.

Criminal case has been filed over the incident.

Investigation continues to clarify all the details of the incident.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration