Wounded soldier dies in Yerevan hospital

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of Armenia’s defense ministry Narek Safaryan, who received a gunshot wound, has died in hospital on April 18, at 11:35, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

The contractual soldier has been admitted to hospital earlier today.

Criminal case has been filed over the incident.

Investigation continues to clarify all the details of the incident.

