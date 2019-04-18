Gunmen ambush passenger bus in Pakistan, killing 14

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. A group of gunmen stopped a bus on a highway in southwestern Pakistan before forcing passengers off and executing 14 of them, RT reported citing local officials.

The assailants appear to have selectively targeted their victims since there were nearly three dozen people on the bust.

The gunmen initially demanded the passengers to hand over ID cards.

It is still unclear if a specific ethnic or religious group was sought out.

The attackers were wearing uniforms of the paramilitary Frontier Corps, the provincial home secretary, Haider Ali, told AFP. The Frontier Corps is a provincial auxiliary force of the Pakistani government that maintains security on the borders with Iran and Afghanistan.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to identify and apprehend the gunmen.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan