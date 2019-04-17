Yerevan court launches proceedings over retired general Manvel Grigoryan’s case

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction has launched proceedings over the illegal acquisition and possession of firearms case concerning former MP Manvel Grigoryan and his wife Nazik Amiryan, according to the DataLex online judicial proceedings platform.

Grigoryan is currently jailed in pre-trial detention while his wife is banned from leaving the country.

This particular case accuses Grigoryan and Amiryan in illegally acquiring and possessing firearms, ammunition, explosives, as well as having committed various types of embezzlement.

