Pathology Cytology Development expands oncology programs in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan has held a meeting with members of the Board of Directors of the Pathology Cytology Development (PCD) NGO at the EU in Yerevan.

During the meeting the organization presented its humanitarian projects in Armenia.

“It is a great honor for us that within the framework of the French-Armenian intergovernmental humanitarian medical cooperation projects, by uniting several other French organizations around us we had achievements and successes since 2006 through joint efforts,” said Doctor Aytsemik Harutyunyan from PCD.

PCD expressed desire to contribute to the development of oncology in Armenia, namely in cancer prevention and early detection directions.

Torosyan welcomed the offer and expressed hope that the project will soon be implemented because the oncology area is among the priorities of the Armenian healthcare ministry.

Several agreements were reached between the ministry and PCD.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan