Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Armenian President congratulates Syrian counterpart on National Day


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Syria Bashar al-Assad on the country’s National Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the Armenian-Syrian firm friendly ties, which have been formed during centuries, will continue developing and deepening for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

“I am full of hope that Syria will completely overcome the current crisis, and the Syrian people will enjoy lasting stability and progress”, the letter reads.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration