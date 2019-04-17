Armenian President congratulates Syrian counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Syria Bashar al-Assad on the country’s National Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the Armenian-Syrian firm friendly ties, which have been formed during centuries, will continue developing and deepening for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

“I am full of hope that Syria will completely overcome the current crisis, and the Syrian people will enjoy lasting stability and progress”, the letter reads.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan