PM Pashinyan proposes Gegham Gevorgyan’s candidacy for SCPEC chairman

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Niukol Pashinyan has proposed the candidacy of Gegham Gevorgyan for the chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, ARMENPRESS reports the proposal is posted in the website of the National Assembly.

The issue is included in the agenda of the ongoing four-day sittings.

Gegham Gevorgyan is the 1st Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

