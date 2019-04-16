PM Pashinyan sends condolence letter to French President

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence letter to President of France Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the fire at Notre-Dame de Paris. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the letter runs as follows,

“Honorable Mr. President, we are shocked by the tragedy that took place in Paris. Notre-Dame de Paris is one of the most significant and beloved symbols of the European civilization and the entire Christian world. For Armenians it is a unique embodiment of the French culture and spiritual heritage which we have identified with Paris and its centuries-old history.

Armenia expresses its solidarity with the French people and shares their feelings.

At the same time, we hope that all of us will take the necessary steps to restore the former look of the temple. "

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan