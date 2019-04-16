Constitutional Court Judge candidate fails to pass confirmation vote in parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Gor Hovhannisyan has failed to be installed as Constitutional Court Judge after lawmakers rejected his candidacy at a confirmation vote today.

101 lawmakers took part in the vote. Two ballots were declared invalid, 24 voted in favor, while 75 voted against.

Hovhannisyan’s candidacy was proposed by President Armen Sarkissian.

After debates around the candidate, Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said there are irregularities in the documents presented for Hovhannisyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan