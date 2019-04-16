Queen Elizabeth extends sincere admiration to French emergency services for extinguishing fire in Notre Dame

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II thanked the emergency services of France for extinguishing the fire that broke out in the cathedral of Notre Dame on April 15, Reuters reports.

“Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened to see the images of the fire which has engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral,” Elizabeth’s message sent to French President Emmanuel Macron said. “I extend my sincere admiration to the emergency services who have risked their lives to try to save this important national monument. My thoughts and prayers are with those who worship at the Cathedral and all of France at this difficult time”.

A major fire broke out in the cathedral of Notre-Dame on April 15.

Firefighters managed to save the 850-year-old Gothic building’s main stone structure, including its two towers, but the spire and roof collapsed.

The fire was declared under control almost nine hours after it started.

The cause is not yet clear but officials say it could be linked to extensive renovation works under way.

