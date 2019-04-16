No signs of foul play in Notre Dame fire, says Paris prosecutor

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral was likely to have been the result of an accident and there was no sign it was caused on purpose, Paris public prosecutor Remy Heitz said on Tuesday.

Heitz said the fire alarm first signaled at 18:20 yesterday, however no fire was noticed. Then, the alarm sounded again some 13 minutes later, and this time fire was detected and an evacuation was commenced.

The Paris prosecutor said fifty investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan