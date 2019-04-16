Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Armenia visits north-eastern border

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan on April 15 toured the military units located in the north-eastern border of the Republic, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan was accompanied by top military officials.

He was reported on the operative situation, physical and combat readiness of the personnel, and the military tasks set before the divisions.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces gave instructions to the responsible officials on the issues which require urgent solutions.

