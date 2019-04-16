Chief Osipyan awarded on 101st anniversary of establishment of Armenia’s police force
YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Special Investigative Service Director Sasun Khachatryan has awarded the Medal For Strengthening the Rule of Law of the Republic of Armenia to Police Chief of Armenia Colonel Valery Osipyan.
The awarding ceremony took place on April 16th on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of establishment of the Armenian police force.
Several other officers were also bestowed with awards.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
