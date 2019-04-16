Paris City Hall to provide 50 million Euros for restoration of Notre-Dame

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo announced that the City Hall will provide 50 million Euros for the reconstruction of the medieval cathedral of Notre-Dame which was damaged by a major fire on Monday, TASS reports.

Earlier French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault said he will provide 100 million Euros for rebuilding the cathedral.

A major fire broke out in the cathedral of Notre-Dame on April 15.

Firefighters managed to save the 850-year-old Gothic building’s main stone structure, including its two towers, but the spire and roof collapsed.

The fire was declared under control almost nine hours after it started.

The cause is not yet clear but officials say it could be linked to extensive renovation works under way.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan