Paris mayor suggests convening international conference to raise funds for Notre Dame Cathedral

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo has suggested convening an international conference in order to raise funds for the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral that was damaged by a massive fire April 15th.

She said she is ready to receive the conference at the Paris City Hall.

Several major works of art have been evacuated to the City Hall from the Notre Dame during the fire.

Earlier French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault said he will donate 100,000,000 Euros for the renovation of the cathedral.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan