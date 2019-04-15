OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs join ongoing NK ministerial meeting in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office have joined the ongoing meeting between Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said.

The FMs are meeting to discuss the settlement of the NK conflict.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan