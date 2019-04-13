Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 230 times in one week
YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has made nearly 230 ceasefire violations from April 7 to April 13 at the Artsakh Line of Contact.
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh said Azerbaijan fired more than 2000 rounds from various caliber small arms at their positions.
It added that the Artsakh military is in full control of the situation.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
