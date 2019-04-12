Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 April

City Council of Spanish Burgos City recognizes Armenian Genocide


YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of the Burgos City of Spain has unanimously recognized the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports the twitter page of the City Council of Burgos informs.

''All the political forces of the City Council have approved the petition on recognizing the Armenian Genocide'', reads the twitter note.

