City Council of Spanish Burgos City recognizes Armenian Genocide
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of the Burgos City of Spain has unanimously recognized the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports the twitter page of the City Council of Burgos informs.
''All the political forces of the City Council have approved the petition on recognizing the Armenian Genocide'', reads the twitter note.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 21:53 City Council of Spanish Burgos City recognizes Armenian Genocide
- 20:41 Decision to remand SPAYKA Executive has been appealed
- 18:10 Armenia has new Ambassadors to Canada and Paraguay
- 17:23 Asian Stocks - 12-04-19
- 17:17 Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte teams with Armenia Tree Project to plant Memorial Forest for 30th anniversary of Baku atrocities
- 16:48 Andranik Hovhannisyan appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UN Offices at Geneva
- 16:31 Political scientist considers Pashinyan’s Strasbourg visit as a sign of developing relations at all directions
- 15:32 Armenian customs agent fired for failing to prevent man from passing through cargo x-ray scanner
- 15:17 Armenia and United States discuss possibilities of enhancing cooperation
- 15:05 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Czech Ambassador
- 14:55 Ucom offers watching final season of most awaited TV series “Game of Thrones” in its network
- 14:31 Armenian-Russian military drills enter live fire phase
- 14:17 Gazprom Armenia discusses cutting expenditures, reconsidering number of employees
- 13:21 Armenian Ambassador to US meets with Congresswoman Dina Titus
- 13:04 Expansion of women’s participation in peacekeeping operations among priorities of Armenian Armed Forces – Ambassador
- 12:27 PM nominates acting energy minister’s candidacy for PSRC chairman
- 12:05 ‘You should eat everything’ – Kim Kardashian tells Vogue on Armenian cuisine
- 11:34 What happened in Maragha corresponds to term of Genocide: Deputy Head of Artsakh Permanent Representation in Armenia
- 11:02 Dalai Lama discharged from Delhi hospital
- 10:20 Tibetan tea company ready to cooperate with CIS countries, including Armenia
- 10:07 Court denies Kocharyan’s appeal on immunity from prosecution
- 10:05 All servicemen involved in traffic accident are out of danger – official
- 09:52 European Stocks - 11-04-19
- 09:09 Ecuador police detain Assange’s accomplice
- 08:33 US stocks - 11-04-19
- 08:33 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-04-19
- 08:30 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 11-04-19
- 08:29 Oil Prices Down - 11-04-19
- 04.11-21:21 Armenia highly assesses EU’s position on NK conflict settlement – Deputy FM of Armenia
- 04.11-18:25 Nikol Pashinyan sees repatriation through making Armenia a country of opportunities
- 04.11-18:20 Maria Zakharova responds to proposals of President of “Free motherland” party of Artsakh
- 04.11-18:17 Armenia welcomes adoption of decision on Armenian Genocide by Chamber of Deputies of Italy
- 04.11-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-04-19
- 04.11-17:34 Asian Stocks - 11-04-19
- 04.11-16:42 Ucom offers more channels for less prices
11:51, 04.10.2019
Viewed 2923 times We should kill you until the last one: Genocide of Armenians in Maragha according to eyewitness accounts
17:27, 04.06.2019
Viewed 2032 times Armenian President invites King of Jordan to Armenia
15:15, 04.05.2019
Viewed 1785 times FM Mnatsakanyan meets with Armenian community representatives in Ethiopia
10:22, 04.05.2019
Viewed 1766 times Armenia plans to open embassy in Addis Ababa: FM’s interview to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation
20:20, 04.05.2019
Viewed 1622 times Leaderships of Artsakh and Azerbaijan have radically opposed approaches to the problem of refugees and displaced persons, Artsakh’s FM