Decision to remand SPAYKA Executive has been appealed
20:41, 12 April, 2019
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The decision to remand founding-director of SPAYKA Davit Ghazaryan has been appealed, Ghazaryan’s lawyer Karen Sardaryan told ARMENPRESS.
''We have filed a complaint against the decision of Yerevan Court of First Instance'', Sardaryan said.
A Yerevan court has approved the State Revenue Committee Investigative Department’s motion to place SPAYKA executive Davit Ghazaryan under a customary two-months pre-trial detention period.
Ghazaryan is the CEO of the major agricultural exporting and freight company SPAYKA suspected in tax evasion amounting over 7 billion AMD.
He denies wrongdoing.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
