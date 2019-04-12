Decision to remand SPAYKA Executive has been appealed

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The decision to remand founding-director of SPAYKA Davit Ghazaryan has been appealed, Ghazaryan’s lawyer Karen Sardaryan told ARMENPRESS.

''We have filed a complaint against the decision of Yerevan Court of First Instance'', Sardaryan said.

A Yerevan court has approved the State Revenue Committee Investigative Department’s motion to place SPAYKA executive Davit Ghazaryan under a customary two-months pre-trial detention period.

Ghazaryan is the CEO of the major agricultural exporting and freight company SPAYKA suspected in tax evasion amounting over 7 billion AMD.

He denies wrongdoing.

