Armenian customs agent fired for failing to prevent man from passing through cargo x-ray scanner

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. A customs agent of the Bagratashen Terminal in Armenia has been fired after leaking a surveillance video showing how a traveler carrying baggage passes through the x-ray scanner, instead of placing the bag.

The video posted online appeared to be filmed from the screen of a surveillance monitor. Those filming were heard laughing.

The man involved was apparently clearing customs for the first time and was unfamiliar with the equipment. However, a customs agent seen standing near the man failed to anyhow prevent the man from stepping into the scanner. The latter passed through safely.

The State Revenue Committee said an internal investigation was launched initially, but it was soon dropped as the customs agent responsible quit. The State Revenue Committee said the agent himself requested to be dismissed.

