Gazprom Armenia discusses cutting expenditures, reconsidering number of employees

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Gazprom Armenia CJSC is holding working discussions on reducing the expenditures of the system, Gazprom Armenia CJSC press service told Armenpress.

“In connection with the change of the gas price supplied to Armenia, currently working discussions are being held on complex issues, including considering the issues of cutting the expenditures, reconsidering the number of employees”, the statement said.

Gazprom CJSC increased the gas price supplied to Armenia from 150 USD to 165 USD starting from January 1, 2019. Following this Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the gas tariff for the domestic consumer will not increase, noting that the Armenian government will continue the talks with the Gazprom Armenia CJSC to reach a final agreement.

