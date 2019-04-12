Expansion of women’s participation in peacekeeping operations among priorities of Armenian Armed Forces – Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mher Margaryan on April 11 participated in the “UN Peacekeeping Actions: Women in Peacekeeping” meeting in the UN Security Council, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was attended by the delegations of over 70 UN member states.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered report during the meeting, touching upon the increase of women engagement in peacekeeping mission and the achievements recorded on this direction.

In his remarks Mher Margaryan said the Armenian government attaches special importance to the promotion of women engagement in all spheres of public life. He noted that the expansion of women’s participation in the peacekeeping operations is one of the priorities of the ongoing reforms of the Armenian Armed Forces and presented the actions of the Armenian side aimed at increasing the number of women peacekeepers in Armenian units participating in the international peacekeeping missions.

The Special Representative highlighted the engagement of NGOs and initiatives led by women to the processes aimed at settling conflicts and establishing peace.

