Council of Europe’s Secretary General attaches importance to exclusively political statements by Armenian and Azerbaijani governments over NK

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The voicing of threats of force by parties to the NK conflict is unacceptable for the Council of Europe, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland said during a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Strasbourg, France.

“Threats of force are unacceptable for us. My suggestion is that the human rights committee must work in this direction. The governments of the countries must voice political statements,” Jagland said.

At the end of the press conference, Pashinyan gifted Jagland the decision on inaugurating Europe Square in downtown Yerevan on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe’s foundation.

The Armenian PM is expected to deliver remarks at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe spring session today.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan