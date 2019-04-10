PM Pashinyan, Nicolas Aznavour discuss creation of “Aznavour” Center in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received late Charles Aznavour’s son Nicolas Aznavour who is the co-founder of the Aznavour Foundation, and CEO of the Foundation Kristina Sarkissian, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the activity of the Aznavour Foundation, in particular, the first cultural project – the creation of Aznavour Center in Yerevan, were discussed. Charles Aznavour's interactive, technologically-rich museum and a unique educational-cultural center for youth will operate in the Center.

PM Pashinyan stated that the construction of this Center in Yerevan is the tribute of the Armenian people and Armenia to the memory of the great Armenian. Pashinyan expressed his support to the implementation of the project developed personally by Charles Aznavour and tasked the responsible officials of the relevant agencies to closely cooperate with the Azanvour Foundation on this direction.

