Belarus proposes Armenia to step up investment cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS/BELTA. Chairman of the Council of the Republic (upper house) of the Parliament of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich had a meeting with Armenian Ambassador to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan, BelTA reported.

During the meeting issues relating to the cooperation in commercial, investment and humanitarian areas were discussed. Special attention was paid to the mutually beneficial integration partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Mikhail Myasnikovich said Belarus is interested in more efficient investment partnership with Armenia.

“We need not only to trade with each other but also to set up joint companies for the business of our countries to work more actively with each other,” said Mikhail Myasnikovich. Joint investment projects are still very few. The implementation of those which are in progress proceeds in a very slow pace. “We need to be more specific and follow the path of small projects, gradually gaining experience,” he added.

During the talks the officials discussed the supplies of MTZ and BelAZ vehicles to Armenia and considered opportunities for joint manufacturing of mechanical engineering products for third markets. In addition, they also discussed the cooperation in science, education, innovation and healthcare.

The parties paid close attention to inter-parliamentary ties. According to Armen Ghevondyan, Armenia is interested in strengthening parliamentary contacts with Belarus. This promotes interstate cooperation. “It is important that our inter-parliamentary commission continues its work. Cooperation within the intergovernmental commission is also important”, the Ambassador said, expressing readiness to be a connecting link in the organization of this work.

In turn, Mikhail Myasnikovich added that Belarus is always open for discussion of any issues. “We will render all necessary assistance for your work here to be effective,” he said.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan