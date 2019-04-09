Tax investigators charge bookmaker for illicit business activities

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The director of a bookmaking company in Armenia is charged with illegal business activity accusations after the State Revenue Committee’s investigative department uncovered fraud at the organization.

Investigators said the director of Eurofootball Bookmaking Company failed to re-new his license for many months and pay state duties and fraudulently filed false paperwork for his Yerevan office. As a result, a total of more than $2,000,000 in damages has been inflicted.

The State Revenue Committee’s investigators said the probe continues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan