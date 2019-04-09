Pashinyan fires customs agents for dishonoring state flag

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Not a single person who has thrown the state flag under their feet will work in the state administration system, said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Facebook.

“I will even fire tens of thousands if needed. But I will not tolerate this kind of an attitude for the state flag,” Pashinyan said.

On April 9, the Armenian Prime Minister visited the Araratyan Customs House Department in Yerevan to tour the facility. Upon entering an office in the building, he saw how the state flag of Armenia was simply put aside in a very poor condition, angering him. The Prime Minister tasked State Revenue Committee President Davit Ananyan, who was in attendance, to fire all those customs agents who work in that particular office.

