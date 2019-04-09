Armenian minister participates in World Summit on Information Society in Geneva

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) has kicked off in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 9 which is also attended by Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan, the ministry told Armenpress.

The WSIS enables hundreds of representatives of 170 countries, including ministers, heads of leading companies and organizations, to exchange information, share knowledge and experience, follow the emerging trends and establish close cooperation taking into account the needs and demands of the developing information society.

“Information and Communication Technologies for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals” is the slogan of this year’s Summit.

The Armenian minister is expected to deliver remarks at the session during which he will introduce the government’s policy in digital communication and different branches of economy, the ongoing programs and future actions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan