Yeremyan Projects opens Yerevan’s first ever Culinary Art and Hospitality Academy

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The Culinary Art and Hospitality Academy of Yeremyan Projects company will not only train high-class staff of restaurant and hospitality sectors for the local labor market, but also the international labor market.

The academy will hold special culinary and hospitality classes for both beginners and active professionals of the sphere.

The inauguration of the academy, located at 91 Teryan Street, Yerevan, was held on April 8.

“We dreamed of creating a facility like this for passing down our experience of many years to the generations. The best chefs of the city have joined us, who will help us in conveying knowledge and skills to young people, who will be our ambassadors abroad, who will represent the Armenian cuisine abroad,” said Davit Yeremyan, General Director of Yeremyan Projects.

Director of the academy Nazeli Navasardyan said they will train chefs, waiters and service personnel. “We have different programs for beginning chefs, waiters, as professionals willing to get trained and improved,” she said. Navasardyan stressed that the uniqueness of the academy is the fact that best professionals will utilize the entire toolbox of informal education during the educational process, something known for its high efficiency throughout the world.

The director emphasized that the educational programs of the culinary academy are approved and ratified by the United Kingdom’s Activate Learning Group, City of Oxford College.

Upon graduation the participants will be awarded joint diplomas by City of Oxford College and Yeremyan Projects Culinary Art and Hospitality Academy.

“I’ve traveled across different countries and I’ve seen much – the conditions that have been created in this academy for education are indescribable. The academy has two important things that will help the students here to have a significant place in the market, these are – wonderful conditions and wonderful working team. The students will see what it means to shift from education to labor market. I am proud that I am here today and I am happy with our cooperation,” said Francis Lawson, City of Oxford College Director for International Cooperation.

Educational programs of various duration and formats will be implemented in the academy. The duration of the basic general educational program (Culinary Art) is 6 months, the special training courses are from 1 to 3 months, while the restaurant management and service classes are 1 to 2 months.

Students and the academy will acquire skills in both specialized professional theoretic and practical subjects, as well as leadership and communication skills, will learn foreign languages, interaction culture and other skills that are in-demand today in the culinary and service sectors.

The academy provides students with special uniforms, educational materials and food.

Internships will take place in popular restaurants of Armenia.

The academy is equipped with innovative equipment currently in-use in modern kitchens of the world’s leading restaurants, which will make the chef’s work more easy and effective.

At the academy’s ‘Laboratory’ café, visitors and guests will be able to view the skills and the education process of the future chefs and waiters.

