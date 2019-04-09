OSCE to conduct ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. On April 10, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Askeran region, eastward of Akna, the foreign ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistants Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Colonel Yuri Dudchenko (Russia).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

