Armenian President visits National Museum of Ancient Art in Lisbon

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Portugal on a working visit, on April 8 visited the National Museum of Ancient Art in Lisbon, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President toured the Museum where the most significant works and collections of art of Portugal, such as paintings, sculptures, jewelry, furniture, are being kept.

Armen Sarkissian watched the displayed cultural heritage and the works of art which were declared by Portugal as “national treasures”.

The National Museum of Ancient Art has been created in 1884. It is the home to the most important Portuguese public collection of art, ranging from paintings to sculpture, and gold and silverware, as well as decorative arts from Europe, Africa and the Far East. Comprising over 40,000 items, the MNAA collection has the largest number of works classified by the State as “national treasures”. In its various sections, it also has a number of major works of art in the context of the world artistic heritage.

