Increasing tourism flow between Armenia and Russia: Joint Action Plan signed in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Tourism Committee and the Federal Agency for Tourism of Russia on April 4 signed the 2019-2021 joint action plan within the framework of the session of the Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation held in Moscow, Armenia’s ministry of economic development and investments told Armenpress.

The document has been signed by deputy minister of economic development and investments of Armenia Albert Babayan and Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Tourism Alexey Konyushkov.

The action plan aims at strengthening the friendly ties between the peoples of the two states and contributing to the economic development and tourism potential growth between the two countries.

One of the goals of the action plan is to increase the tourism flows between Armenia and Russia, facilitate the procedures linked with tourist visits and establish ties between the Armenian and Russian tour companies.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan