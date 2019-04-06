President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the Motherhood and Beauty Day, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The address runs as follows:

“Dear women,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and myself personally I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the Motherhood and Beauty Day, a warm and bright spring holiday which we always celebrate filled with boundless love and gratitude.

Motherhood and beauty intersect since the most beautiful and tender, the gentlest, warmest and caring person for anyone is the mother with her wholehearted devotion, with majesty of her fragile soul, with her indispensable love. Throughout the whole life we try to find that very beauty in our wives, sisters and daughters, in women around us thereby appreciating and praising them.

Dear Artsakh women,

You have a unique mission and role in our lives. Being the keeper and pillar of the native hearth you also manage to make your invaluable contribution to the defense, development and strengthening of the native country, educating and upbringing the younger generation, have an active participation in social and political life being always helpful and supportive of us, men.

We are endlessly thankful and grateful to you. Be always healthy, happy and joyful, surrounded by family love and warmth! May all your cherished dreams and goals come true!

Congratulations on your day, dear women!”



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan