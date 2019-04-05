President of Artsakh, YSU rector discuss cooperation between main universities of two Armenian republics

YERVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the Yerevan State University at the head of rector Aram Simonyan on April 5.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, different issues on the cooperation between the main universities of the two Armenian republics were discussed during the meeting.

Minister of education, science and sport Narine Aghabalyan and other officials partook at the meeting.