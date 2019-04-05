Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 April

President of Artsakh, YSU rector discuss cooperation between main universities of two Armenian republics


YERVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the Yerevan State University at the head of rector Aram Simonyan on April 5.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, different issues on the cooperation between the main universities of the two Armenian republics were discussed during the meeting. 

Minister of education, science and sport Narine Aghabalyan and other officials partook at the meeting.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration