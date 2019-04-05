Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 April

PM appoints deputy justice ministers


YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed decisions according to which deputy justice ministers have been appointed, reports Armenpress.

Artak Asatryan has been appointed first deputy justice minister, Tigran Khachikyan and Anna Vardapetyan have been appointed deputy justice ministers.

