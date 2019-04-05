PM Nikol Pashinyan discusses potential construction of new transportation terminus in Gyumri

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan toured the Gyumri city public transportation terminus during a visit to the second largest city of Armenia.

At the terminus, the PM was familiarized with the passenger transportation conditions.

Pashinyan discussed a potential construction of a new terminus and the existing issues with Minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies and other executives.

The Prime Minister arrived in Gyumri on a new train from Yerevan, toured the city and visited the 102nd Russian Military Base.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan