Director of major Armenian company arrested

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Director of a major Armenian trading and exporting company SPAYKA Davit Ghazaryan has been arrested, State Revenue Committee President Davit Ananyan toldTert, an online newspaper.

Ananyan said tax authorities have conducted inspections at Spayka, but did not elaborate further.

The State Revenue Committee did not provide further details, noting a press release will be issued later.

SPAYKA is an agricultural holding, producing and exporting fruits and vegetables abroad. It is also a freight forwarder.

