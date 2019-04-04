Pashinyan-Aliyev recent meeting gives hope for reaching progress in NK conflict settlement, says EU’s Mogherini

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The results of the recent meeting of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Vienna give hope for reaching progress in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Federica Mogherini – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said during a press conference, summing up the results of the session of the EU-Azerbaijan Association Council held in Brussels, reports TASS.

“The recent meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Vienna was positive. In line with the Paris agreement in January, the high-level contacts and significant reduction in ceasefire violations, it gives us certain hope that the process will move forward, and the two countries will fulfill their commitments and will hold negotiations without preconditions”, Mogherini said.

On March 29 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Vienna under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The main outcome of the meeting was the willingness expressed by the sides to continue the direct dialogue over the peaceful solution of the Karabakh conflict.

