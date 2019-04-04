Iran never invested any hope on European countries, says FM Zarif

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Iran has never invested any hope on Europeans regarding the implementation of the JCPOA by them and attaches more importance to the development of relations with its traditional partners, including Russia and China, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, IRNA reported.

“Iran has never invested any hope on Europeans over the past few years it has had the biggest number of visits to neighboring countries which are its traditional partners like Russia, China, Turkey and Iraq”, Zarif said.

“Europe has left the JCPOA in practice”, Zarif said Europeans considered JCPOA as an achievement from the very beginning but they probably were not strong enough to stand by it and confront sanctions.

“Definitely, Europe did not have enough capability to stand against US sanctions”, Zarif added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan