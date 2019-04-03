President Bako Sahakyan holds consultation on hosting CONIFA 2019 European Football Cup in Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 3 convened a consultation to discuss the ongoing preparation works to host the CONIFA 2019 European Football Cup, his Office told Armenpress.

The President stressed the importance of holding such events in the republic, highlighted their high-level organization and gave appropriate instructions to the state commission responsible for the preparation, organization and coordination of the event, as well as to the concerned structures towards proper realization of the works.

State minister, head of the state commission Grigory Martirosyan and other officials attended the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan