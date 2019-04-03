Pashinyan testifies in court as witness in 2017 assault case against campaigning office

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has testified today in court in a case concerning an assault against his political alliance’s campaigning office back in 2017.

Pashinyan was testifying in court as a witness.

During the last day of campaigning for the 2017 parliamentary election, the mobile campaigning office of the Yelk alliance was attacked and its flag was stolen. During those days Pashinyan was a Member of Parliament.

He told the court details on how he was informed over the phone about the attack and visited the site.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan