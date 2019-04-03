Armenia’s Gyumri seeks UNESCO protection for historic central part

GYUMRI, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The Gyumri City Hall has applied to UNESCO for its historic central part to be included in the organization’s preservation and protection territory, Gyumri Mayor Samvel Balasanyan told a news conference.

He said they haven’t yet received a response.

Gyumri seeks UNESCO to acknowledge the buildings located in the city’s Kumayri Reserve-Museum area as a preservation site.

Most of the buildings of the area are in need of restoration.

Back in November, 2018 Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had raised the issue in Paris during a meeting with the UNESCO chief.

