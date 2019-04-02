‘Transition to universal inclusive education is priority’ – Minister of Education and Science meets UNICEF Armenia chief

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan had a working meeting today with UNICEF Armenia Representative Tanja Radocaj, the ministry said in a news release.

During the meeting Harutyunyan highly appreciated UNICEF’s assistance in the transitioning period into a universal inclusive education and expressed hope that the support will continue.

“Transitioning to universal inclusive education is a priority objective for us because it will elevate the society to a new qualitative level,” Harutyunyan said. “Solidarity, love and tolerance, these are the values that for many years our society lacked. Countries which succeeded are those who have been able to pass down these values to the society”.

According to the minister, numerous problems emerge between various social groups during the transitioning period, and in this context he attached importance to UNICEF’s support in training teachers and organizing meetings with parent communities.

Expressing willingness to strengthen and develop cooperation, Radocaj in turn attached importance to the ministry’s efforts in the direction of universal inclusive education.

During the meeting the sides also discussed the development and introduction program of alternative pre-school models underway with support of UNICEF.

Other programs, such as the expansion of the kindergarten network, were also discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan