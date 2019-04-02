Pashinyan sums up results of working meeting with SRC Chairman

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a working meeting with Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan.

The PM summed up the results of the meeting in a Facebook post, reports Armenpress.

“My working meeting with SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan is over.

To sum up: The state budget collection plan in the first quarter has been overfulfilled with 11.4 billion drams. Pay attention to the fact that our budget’s reserve fund is 9.4 billion AMD for the entire year. This means that in the first quarter we had an overfulfillment surpassing the reserve fund by 2 billion drams.

26.4 billion drams have been returned to economic entities in the first quarter, which surpasses the figure of the previous year by 7.4 billion drams.

8 million 361 thousand 119 cash register checks have been printed in March 2019 compared to March 2018.

The SRC Appeals Committee has heard 506 appeals in the first quarter of 2019, 288 out of which, in other words, more than a half, has been approved.

This statistics not only shows an increase in mutual trust between tax agencies and business environment, but also greatly unloads the judicial system”, the PM wrote.

