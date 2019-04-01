Presidents of Artsakh and Armenia attend events celebrating 26th anniversary of liberation of Maghavouz

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan together with President Armen Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia visited the Maghavouz village in the Martakert region on April 1 and within the framework of events celebrating the 26th anniversary of the liberation of Maghavouz attended the opening of the memorial commemorating the perished freedom fighters.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, Bako Sahakyan handed in high state awards to a group of freedom fighters and delivered a speech. Bako Sahakyan noted that the Maghavous residents had always stood out with their patriotism, taking an active part in defending the homeland.

The President highlighted the liberation of Maghavouz as one of the most significant victories of our national-liberation struggle. The Head of the State underlined that the best way to cement all of our victories was to develop and strengthen the Motherland, considering necessary reclaim the former glory and economic potential of Maghavouz.