Armenian PM holds phone conversation with Russia’s Putin

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM introduced the Russian President on his recent meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held in Vienna.

Pashinyan and Putin discussed various issues relating to the agenda of the Armenian-Russian cooperation. They attached importance to the April 4 session of the Armenian-Russian inter-governmental joint commission to take place in Moscow and the issues which will be discussed on the sidelines of the session. Both sides noted that today there are preconditions for expanding the Armenian-Russian bilateral trade volumes.

The officials also exchanged views on the cooperation and integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

