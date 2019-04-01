President of Armenia departs for Artsakh on working visit
YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today departed for the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 14:19 Armenian PM holds phone conversation with Russia’s Putin
- 14:04 Revenue part of Armenia’s state budget overfulfilled by nearly 11.4 billion AMD in January- March 2019
- 13:46 President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament
- 13:25 President of Armenia departs for Artsakh on working visit
- 13:21 Pashinyan reiterates having discussed inclusion of Artsakh in negotiations in Vienna summit
- 12:51 Ukraine electoral commission announces second round of presidential election
- 12:47 Pashinyan congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia on Ha b' Nisin
- 12:13 Deputy minister accepted bribe from hospital director seeking patronage – NSS
- 11:52 PM personally receives staff of Yerevan Opera Theater to solve Orbelian issue
- 11:35 Bribery-suspected judge jailed
- 11:22 Heritage party elects new Chairman of the Board
- 10:55 Protesting Yerevan Opera Theater performers granted audience with PM over Orbelian sacking
- 10:47 Armenian President holds meeting with IBM representatives
- 10:23 Vets from around the world come together to help Bingo – tiger at Yerevan Zoo diagnosed with leucosis
- 10:08 At least 20 killed in Peru bus fire
- 09:51 Comedian Zelensky leads Ukraine’s presidential race
- 09:40 Road condition
- 09:30 European Union welcomes ‘encouraging’ Armenia-Azerbaijan summit
- 03.31-14:19 Armenia develops Explosive Ordnance Disposal units with Counter-Improvised Explosive Device capabilities – Defense Minister’s remarks at UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference
- 03.31-11:21 Armenia ruling alliance MPs meet with President Bako Sahakyan in Artsakh
- 03.31-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 03.30-20:48 Deputy Minister of Healthcare arrested
- 03.30-15:25 Terrorism prevention under full control in Armenia
- 03.30-14:56 Azerbaijan fires 1000 bullets in direction of Artsakh border guards in one week
- 03.30-14:10 Nikol Pashinyan, Bako Sahakyan talk on telephone
- 03.30-14:01 Security of Artsakh's people priority for Armenia - Ambassador of Armenia to USA
- 03.30-13:56 Armenian Defense Minister vows new territories if war breaks out
- 03.30-11:52 Catholicos Aram I anoints Church of Holy Forty Children in Aleppo
- 03.30-11:30 Sebastian Kurz salutes democratic developments in Armenia
- 03.30-11:07 UN Secretary General welcomes Pashinyan-Aliyev negotiations
- 03.30-10:50 European Stocks - 29-03-19
- 03.30-10:48 US stocks up - 29-03-19
- 03.30-10:45 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-03-19
- 03.30-10:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 29-03-19
- 03.30-10:43 Oil Prices Up - 29-03-19
13:56, 03.30.2019
Viewed 2126 times Armenian Defense Minister vows new territories if war breaks out
14:56, 03.28.2019
Viewed 2024 times ‘Armenia is repaying historic debt to Syrian people’ – Pashinyan on dispatching humanitarian mission to Aleppo
18:18, 03.29.2019
Viewed 1621 times Pashinyan gives first assessment following meeting with Aliyev – TASS
21:07, 03.29.2019
Viewed 1531 times Famous Lithuanian historian authors article on genocidal policy of Azerbaijan against Armenians
10:17, 03.26.2019
Viewed 1435 times ‘U.S. will not tolerate’ foreign military presence in Venezuela, says Bolton