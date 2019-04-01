Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 April

President of Armenia departs for Artsakh on working visit


YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today departed for the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




