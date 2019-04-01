Ukraine electoral commission announces second round of presidential election

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s Central Election Commission has counted 60% of ballots, officially announcing that neither candidate will be able to win most votes in the first round and a runoff will be held, TASS reports.



"There will be a runoff," Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Tatyana Slipachuk said, stressing that the CEC has a very ambitious task as the time gap between counting the final results and signing a protocol on holding the runoff is very short.

By now, the CEC has processed 62.74% of ballots. Showman and head of the Servant of the People political party Vladimir Zelensky is extending his lead over other candidates, winning 30.40% of the vote. Incumbent President Pyotr Poroshenko comes second with 16.34%, followed by the leader the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, with 13.09%.

The ballot stations closed at 8 p.m. on Sunday. The runoff election is scheduled for April 21.