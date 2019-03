Nikol Pashinyan, Bako Sahakyan talk on telephone

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a telephone conversation on March 30. The interloutors discussed the results of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting on March 29 in Vienna.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Ministe rof Armenia, the sides also referred to issues of implementation of the agenda set during the joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh on March 12.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan