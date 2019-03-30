Sebastian Kurz salutes democratic developments in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today met with Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of he Prime Minister of Armenia.

The parties discussed a number of issues related to cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats. Nikol Pashinyan and Sebastian Kurz noted the importance of developing multifaceted relations, including the political and economic components. They deemed it necessary for the two governments to uphold the ongoing active dialogue in order to give fresh impetus to economic cooperation and boost trade turnover.

Welcoming the democratic developments taking place in Armenia, Sebastian Kurz assured of his government’s readiness to assist Armenia with the implementation of its ambitious reform program. In this context, both sides stressed the importance of implementing the programs envisaged in the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the soonest possible ratification of CEPA by EU-member States.

The interlocutors took the opportunity to talk about the Vienna meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan.