Armenian president holds meeting with visiting renowned scientists from across the world

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with a group of renowned scientists from the US, Japan, China, Denmark and Spain who arrived in Armenia to participate in an international conference on efficient development of economy and politics.

Sarkissian welcomed the visit of the scientists and expressed hope that their ties with Armenia after the conference will be strengthened, Sarkissian’s Office said in the readout of the meeting.

“I am sure Armenia’s future is closely tied with high technologies, science and knowledge-based education, and the shortest way leading to this goal is to be partners with the best, to bring their academic and industrial practice to Armenia,” President Sarkissian said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan